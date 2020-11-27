Pelegrin
Artiles "Artie" Manuel Pelegrin, 71, passed away the morning of Monday, November 23, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. He was born in Havana, Cuba on August 9, 1949, and immigrated to the United States when he was 12 years old. He graduated from Englewood High School in 1969 and went on to join the United States Army where he served for three years, and then served in the Army National Guard for 14 years. He retired from BellSouth in 1999 after 30 years of service. Artie had a passion for the Florida Gators and fishing. He married Francisca Alejandro Pelegrin on May 21, 1976, and they were married for over 44 years. He is predeceased by his parents Artiles and Eloisa Pelegrin. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Fran, his sons Victor (Azaly), Carlos (Heather), and Artie, and daughters, Sandra Pelegrin and Nancy Endara (Chris). He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Kylie, Alyza, Kelsey, Natalie, Anthony, Bianca, Carson, Estra, Levi, and Avery, two brothers, Melvin (Vivian) and Jorge, and sister Obdulia Quibus Sanchez.
A viewing will be held to receive family and friends on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the Chapel at Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 30, 2020, at the same location. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com
.
