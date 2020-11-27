1/1
Artiles Manuel "Artie" Pelegrin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Artiles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pelegrin
Artiles "Artie" Manuel Pelegrin, 71, passed away the morning of Monday, November 23, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. He was born in Havana, Cuba on August 9, 1949, and immigrated to the United States when he was 12 years old. He graduated from Englewood High School in 1969 and went on to join the United States Army where he served for three years, and then served in the Army National Guard for 14 years. He retired from BellSouth in 1999 after 30 years of service. Artie had a passion for the Florida Gators and fishing. He married Francisca Alejandro Pelegrin on May 21, 1976, and they were married for over 44 years. He is predeceased by his parents Artiles and Eloisa Pelegrin. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Fran, his sons Victor (Azaly), Carlos (Heather), and Artie, and daughters, Sandra Pelegrin and Nancy Endara (Chris). He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Kylie, Alyza, Kelsey, Natalie, Anthony, Bianca, Carson, Estra, Levi, and Avery, two brothers, Melvin (Vivian) and Jorge, and sister Obdulia Quibus Sanchez.
A viewing will be held to receive family and friends on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the Chapel at Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 30, 2020, at the same location. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Cemetery
4300 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9043962522
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved