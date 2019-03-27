|
GILLESPIE-EMANS
Mrs. Arvia Gillespie-Emans passed away March 16, 2019 in Lancaster, CA. A native of Jacksonville, she attended Matthew William Gilbert Jr. & Sr. High, class of 1964, and was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Institutional Church. A memorial will be held 12:00pm, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary, 808 East Avenue I, Lancaster, CA, 93535 ~ 661-942-8125.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 27, 2019