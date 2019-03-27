Home

Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
(661) 942-8125
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
View Map
Arvia Gillespie-Emans Obituary
GILLESPIE-EMANS
Mrs. Arvia Gillespie-Emans passed away March 16, 2019 in Lancaster, CA. A native of Jacksonville, she attended Matthew William Gilbert Jr. & Sr. High, class of 1964, and was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Institutional Church. A memorial will be held 12:00pm, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary, 808 East Avenue I, Lancaster, CA, 93535 ~ 661-942-8125.
Go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/ lancaster-ca/arvia-gillespie-8219880 to share a memory.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 27, 2019
