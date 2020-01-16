|
Lynch
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Deacon Aubie Lynch 11:00 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020, at True Believers Primitive Baptist Church, 2103 Grand Street, Elder Johnnie Chatman, Jr., Pastor. Visitation TODAY from 5 - 7:00 PM. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr, 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020