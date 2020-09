DrawdyAudrey Drawdy of Jacksonville, FL, peacefully passed on August 25, 2020, at the age of 94.She is survived by 3 daughters, Julia, Joan and Cleo, three granddaughters, and two great-granddaughters as well as stepdaughters - Barbara, her son, and grandson; and Sandra, her 3 daughters, a son, and 4 grandchildren.She was a member of the Mandarin United Methodist Church. More information is available at www.cardwellfuneral.com Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com