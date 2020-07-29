I read of the sad news in the paper this morning of Eddie's passing. I wish to be among many who are offering sincere sympathy at this time. My friendship goes back some 60 years - when he was on StocktonStreet - Banner Food Store. He will always be remembered as the nicest-kindness person in the world. Fond memories - my prayers go to the family hoping to make your heavy hearts lighter. He leaves a lasting impression.

Helen Neal Blount

Friend