Audi (Ed) George Bajalia, 88, passed away on July 27, 2020. He was born on December 3, 1931 in Ramallah, Palestine. He was the son of George and Nimeh Bajalia. He had very fond memories of his childhood years growing up in Brooklyn, New York. Later, in 1945, his family made Jacksonville their home. He was a proud graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville.
He was a faithful member, for many years, of Assumption Catholic Church. Shortly after completing high school, Audi became a grocery store owner and began purchasing investment property. He was the 1965 President of the Ramallah American Club of Jacksonville and 1963 State President of United Food Stores. Audi (Ed) never met a stranger and was kind and generous to everyone with whom he had contact. While in the Army during the Korean Conflict he acquired the skill and passion for photography. He loved the camera and took beautiful photos all his life. He worked hard and even delivered groceries from his Stockton Street Banner Food Store on a bicycle with his cousin holding a large box riding on the handlebars. In the mid-1970s, he began to expand his career to commercial real estate. Audi and his wife, Huda, worked as a team in their personal real estate ventures and adventures. He was very proud of his wife, family, children and grandchildren. Sunday drives with his family was also a favorite activity. He loved taking care of his yard, fruit trees, amaryllis and caladiums. He cleaned their pool daily until he could no longer. His traveling included family vacations each summer and later "empty nester" travelling with his wife. He loved to cook on the grill (and really good at it) for weekly family and extended family gatherings at their home. He was the only one in the family that could make the Palm Sunday palm leaf crosses. An avid Florida State Seminole fan he became, when all of his children went to college there. He relaxed by playing golf at Hyde Park several afternoons each week.
A devoted family man, he deeply loved his wife of 65 years, Huda (Anne) Akel Bajalia, who preceded him in death by about three weeks. Survivors are his daughters, Cathy Golon (Gary), Linda Hassan (Joe), daughter-in-law's, Diane Bajalia (George) and Linda Bajalia (Jimmy). He loved his ten grandchildren, George and Emily Bajalia, Joey Golon, James, Kennar and Laith Bajalia, Ashley, Brooke, Taylor and Jordan Hassan. He is also survived by his two sisters and one brother, Lila Rukab, Victoria Samaan and Joe Bajalia. His wife Huda, their sons, George and Jimmy, predeceased him in death. Also, his brother, Sam Bajalia, along with his sister Helen Dudum preceded him in death.
The last three words from both Audi and Huda (Ed and Anne) with every phone call to their children and grandchildren and at death were "God Bless You". May You Rest in Peace.
Due to the extraordinary circumstances at this time, the immediate family will hold a graveside service and interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at Assumption Catholic Church, at a later date, for both Audi and Huda.https://www.corey-kerlin.com/obituaries/Audi-Ed-Bajalia/
