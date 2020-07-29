1/1
Audi Bajalia
1931 - 2020
BAJALIA
Audi (Ed) George Bajalia, 88, passed away on July 27, 2020. He was born on December 3, 1931 in Ramallah, Palestine. He was the son of George and Nimeh Bajalia. He had very fond memories of his childhood years growing up in Brooklyn, New York. Later, in 1945, his family made Jacksonville their home. He was a proud graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville.
He was a faithful member, for many years, of Assumption Catholic Church. Shortly after completing high school, Audi became a grocery store owner and began purchasing investment property. He was the 1965 President of the Ramallah American Club of Jacksonville and 1963 State President of United Food Stores. Audi (Ed) never met a stranger and was kind and generous to everyone with whom he had contact. While in the Army during the Korean Conflict he acquired the skill and passion for photography. He loved the camera and took beautiful photos all his life. He worked hard and even delivered groceries from his Stockton Street Banner Food Store on a bicycle with his cousin holding a large box riding on the handlebars. In the mid-1970s, he began to expand his career to commercial real estate. Audi and his wife, Huda, worked as a team in their personal real estate ventures and adventures. He was very proud of his wife, family, children and grandchildren. Sunday drives with his family was also a favorite activity. He loved taking care of his yard, fruit trees, amaryllis and caladiums. He cleaned their pool daily until he could no longer. His traveling included family vacations each summer and later "empty nester" travelling with his wife. He loved to cook on the grill (and really good at it) for weekly family and extended family gatherings at their home. He was the only one in the family that could make the Palm Sunday palm leaf crosses. An avid Florida State Seminole fan he became, when all of his children went to college there. He relaxed by playing golf at Hyde Park several afternoons each week.
A devoted family man, he deeply loved his wife of 65 years, Huda (Anne) Akel Bajalia, who preceded him in death by about three weeks. Survivors are his daughters, Cathy Golon (Gary), Linda Hassan (Joe), daughter-in-law's, Diane Bajalia (George) and Linda Bajalia (Jimmy). He loved his ten grandchildren, George and Emily Bajalia, Joey Golon, James, Kennar and Laith Bajalia, Ashley, Brooke, Taylor and Jordan Hassan. He is also survived by his two sisters and one brother, Lila Rukab, Victoria Samaan and Joe Bajalia. His wife Huda, their sons, George and Jimmy, predeceased him in death. Also, his brother, Sam Bajalia, along with his sister Helen Dudum preceded him in death.
The last three words from both Audi and Huda (Ed and Anne) with every phone call to their children and grandchildren and at death were "God Bless You". May You Rest in Peace.
Due to the extraordinary circumstances at this time, the immediate family will hold a graveside service and interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at Assumption Catholic Church, at a later date, for both Audi and Huda.
https://www.corey-kerlin.com/obituaries/Audi-Ed-Bajalia/
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 30, 2020
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home
Friend
July 30, 2020
I read of the sad news in the paper this morning of Eddie's passing. I wish to be among many who are offering sincere sympathy at this time. My friendship goes back some 60 years - when he was on StocktonStreet - Banner Food Store. He will always be remembered as the nicest-kindness person in the world. Fond memories - my prayers go to the family hoping to make your heavy hearts lighter. He leaves a lasting impression.
Helen Neal Blount
Friend
July 30, 2020
Linda and all. I am so sorry for your loss. It has been a difficult year I know. Your parents have left a great legacy and your own children will carry that on. Mary and I are thinking of you and praying for you.

Take Care:

Matt and Mary Corrigan
Matthew Thomas Corrigan
Friend
July 30, 2020
Ed helped me greatly in my career as a lawyer. He asked for nothing in return. I will always be grateful to him.
Bob Wallace
July 29, 2020
Dearest Cathy, Linda and the Bajalia Family,

Deeply saddened by Audi's passing, I pray you all find comfort in knowing your parents have been re-united in the loving embrace of our Lord. Audi was special to my family and we all loved him. May God rest his precious soul and may God heal your broken hearts.

With love and God's Blessings,
Margaret
Margaret Omran Saoud
July 29, 2020
Dear Cathy, Linda and all the Bajalia Family,

My heart was broken to hear of Audi's passing. He was a man loved by all and will be truly missed. Please know you are in my heart and in my prayers. May God rest Audi's precious soul and may God bless your beautiful family.

With all my love,
Lillian

Lillian Omran Emran
