Barnes McCullagh
Audrey Jordan Barnes McCullagh, 98, passed peacefully at home in Gainesville, Florida, on December 31, 2019, after a long and wonderful life.
She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on November 24, 1921. Her parents, the late Josiah Meriwether Jordan and Euphemia Walthall Davies, moved to Jacksonville, Florida, when Audrey was just a baby, and she continued to live there for most of her life. She graduated from Lee High School and attended Judson College in Marion, Alabama.
Audrey and her first husband, Thomas W. Barnes, married in 1946, and had five children, including Rosemary, who died at birth. After Tom's unexpected death in 1970, she spent much of the next year in Italy with her daughter, Holly. She later returned to Jacksonville and began a successful career in real estate sales and investing. She bought and managed many properties, was active in the Jacksonville Board of Realtors, and was a leader in the Women's Council of Realtors. She was proud to be one of the first women in Jacksonville to earn the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation. She was remarried in 1985 to William H. McCullagh, with whom she enjoyed her retirement, until he passed in 1991.
Audrey was a talented artist, and she loved to travel. She took many trips to Europe to tour the museums and art galleries and to sketch and paint the beautiful scenery. She especially loved spending time and finding bargains in France and Italy. One of Audrey's favorite memories was sitting in Monet's garden in Giverny and painting at the water lily pond. Her family and friends loved receiving the hand-sketched and water-colored postcards that chronicled her travels. She was involved for many years in the local art community and had her work displayed at the Cummer Museum in a special exhibit by the Jacksonville Watercolor Society. She treasured all of her "artsy" friends.
Her other passion was reading, and she loved being surrounded by books--she was sure there was always room for one more bookshelf. She particularly loved mysteries, and by far her favorite mystery writer was James Patterson. She was instrumental in the recruitment of Mr. Patterson to support the efforts of the University of Florida to improve literacy in Florida's schools.
Audrey is survived by her children, son Thomas Barnes and daughter-in-law Marilyn, son Josiah Barnes and daughter-in-law Lori, son Richard Barnes, daughter Holly Lane and son-in-law Charles; her sister Beverley Fender; her sister-in-law, Marie Jordan; her five grandchildren, Katie, Jim, Josiah, Harvey, and David; her three great grandchildren, Jamie, Jordin, and Jules; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville.
Interment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to the University of Florida Literacy Institute (ufgive.to/UFLIInstitute).
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020