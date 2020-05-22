Ferguson
Audrey Cameron Ellison Ferguson, 89, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. Audrey was born in Fayetteville, NC, December 29, 1930.
Until the last few years, as her health declined, Audrey was an active member of Lakewood United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Faith Builders Sunday School Class. She was less able to enjoy sewing, writing, visiting friends, traveling and remembering jokes, but always had a ready smile.
Audrey was predeceased by her parents and brother, husbands, Joseph Christopher Ellison and Curtis Campbell Ferguson, daughter, Kathy Ellison Coates and grandson, Joseph Grant Prather. She is survived by her daughter, Jo Anne Ellison McKinney (Rea), Jacksonville, FL, grandchildren Elizabeth Warwick Higginbottom (Chris), London, England, Ellison Anne Coates, New York City, Glenn Christopher Coates (Lauren), Bainbridge, WA; Great grandchildren, Beatrice Audrey Elizabeth Higginbottom, Truman Cameron Coates and Roxy Tatum Coates.
The celebration of Audrey's life will be held at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd. at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with Reverends Donald Thompson and Eric Williams of Lakewood United Methodist Church officiating. A private burial will be held in Riverside Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited attendance and the family requests guests to wear a mask.
A livestream of the service will be available for family and friends. Please visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com for the service link and sign the guestbook.
Arrangements by Haradge-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd. 904-737-7171.
