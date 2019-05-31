Home

Audrey Ann Shippee, 82, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., passed away on May 29, 2019. She was born in Harrisburg, Penn., on May 16, 1937. Audrey graduated from Rumson High School and attended Marjorie Webster Jr. College.
She had a career in the cosmetic and banking industries in New York City prior to moving to Atlanta, Ga., where Audrey worked primarily in insurance. She retired to Ponte Vedra Beach in 2001. Audrey had a passion for animal charities, her church (Daughter of the King), Stephen Ministries and loved the beach and the ocean.
Audrey is survived by her sister, Sandra Owen (Fred); brother, Charles W. Shippee (Kat); and much beloved nephew, nieces, Godchildren and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jane W. London and father, Donald Shippee.
Funeral Service at 10AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 400 San Juan Dr., Ponte Vedra Beach. Interment at Fairview Cemetery in Middletown, N.J. at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory should be made to the Ann & Donald McGraw Center for Caring, Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4715 Worrall Way, Jacksonville, Fla. 32224.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 31 to June 2, 2019
