|
|
WILEY
Audrey F. Wiley, 84, passed away on August 22, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Duquesne, PA on June 13, 1935.
Her survivors include her husband Ray H. Wiley Jr., and son Louis Rowe, and her 3 cats: CiCi, Sammie, and Hollie. There will be no memorial service after the cremation.
Memorial donations in Audrey F. Wiley's honor can be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32216-3131.
Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn funeral home 4300 Beach Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32207 will be serving her family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019