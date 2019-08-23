Home

Greenlawn Funeral Home
4300 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 396-2522
Audrey Wiley


1935 - 2019
Audrey Wiley Obituary
WILEY
Audrey F. Wiley, 84, passed away on August 22, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Duquesne, PA on June 13, 1935.
Her survivors include her husband Ray H. Wiley Jr., and son Louis Rowe, and her 3 cats: CiCi, Sammie, and Hollie. There will be no memorial service after the cremation.
Memorial donations in Audrey F. Wiley's honor can be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32216-3131.
Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn funeral home 4300 Beach Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32207 will be serving her family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
