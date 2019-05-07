|
August Bryson Esche, 74, passed away April 28, 2019. He lived most of his life on Redbud Lane. The graveside memorial service will be May 18th at 2:00 at Oaklawn Cemetery. After suffering a stroke years ago Bryson, as his family called him, became a resident at Taylor Care Center. He was born in Jacksonville to August Victor Hugo Esche and Frances Bryson Esche and is survived by his brother Victor Esche and sister Alice Russell. He had 3 nephews, Mark Esche, Steven Esche, Barry Russell and a niece Emily Rogers. Bryson enjoyed life on the St. John's River and spent many hours shrimping, fishing and boating. Life won't be the same without him.
