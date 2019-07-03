Home

HARRIS MORTUARY - Jacksonville
2261 EDISON AVENUE
Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 598-9808
Augusta (Boo) Allen

Funeral Service for Augusta (Boo) Allen, will be held, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in New First Corinth Baptist Church, 6119 Bagley Road, Rev. Christopher Gage, Pastor. The cortege will assemble at 2631 Bethel Road at 10:00 a.m. He will rest in the A.B. Harris Memorial Chapel of HARRIS MORTUARY Friday, July 5, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to "The Mortuary We Trust", 2261 Edison Avenue, (904) 598-9808, www.harrismortuary.com, Eric Miller, LFDE.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 3 to July 4, 2019
