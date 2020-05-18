Auvion Bradshaw
BRADSHAW
BRADSHAW - Auvion Sheree Bradshaw a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away May 11, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11AM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue. Ms. Bradshaw's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5-8PM at the CHAPEL.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
MAY
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
