Barbara Ann Bruce, age 67, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019. Barbara was born on February 16, 1952 in Jacksonville, FL to the late William and Rita Jones.

Barbara loved to live life to the fullest. She loved to travel with her family on annual cruises, go to Races with her friends Sharron Green, of Jacksonville, FL and her Neighbor, William Green of Macclenny, FL. Barbara loved to visit her extended family members, go to Gator Games with her Granddaughter, Sydney Dehart, and play darts with many friends that loved her dearly.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, William and Rita Jones. She is survived by her children; Jason Bruce and Jamie (Chad) Dehart, grandchildren; Zachary Dehart and Sydney Dehart, Great-Grandson Alex Lambert, Brother Billy (Pat) Jones, a large extended family and numerous friends she had made with her fun-loving personality.

Please join us for a memorial service at Hardage- Giddens Riverside Memorial Park, 7242 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32205, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM.

