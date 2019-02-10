LEIS

Barbara Ann Leis, age 69, passed away peacefully from cancer on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Brighton Gardens of Brentwood, TN. She was born to William and Velma (Ferguson) Leis, and grew up in Dumont, NJ. After attending Kent State University, she lived in Florida and was a Supervisor of Recreational Programming with the City of Jacksonville Department of Recreation, where she oversaw the playground, after-school, and senior citizen center programs. She coordinated many special events in Jacksonville, including Special Olympics, River Run, and art shows. Following "retirement", she was a substitute teacher in the Jacksonville school system for many years. Barbara was an avid world traveler and photographer, and was active in civic causes and community associations in Jacksonville. She loved music and was a volunteer with the Jacksonville Symphony. She loved playing bridge and other games, and was a devoted member of Fortuna Senior Activity Center. In her final days, Barbara shared her fun-loving spirit with the residents and staff at Brighton Gardens.

She is survived by siblings Nancy (Arthur) Bonagura, Thomas (Lizbeth) Leis, and Janet Leis; by nieces Sarah (Thomas) Bolds, Kathryn Leis, Kimberly Vollweiler, and nephew Jesse Helfman; and great niece and nephews Kaitlyn Vollweiler, Kurt Vollweiler and William Vollweiler.

At Barbara's request, there will be no memorial service, but she asks that any memorial gifts be made in gratitude to MD Anderson Cancer Center.