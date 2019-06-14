Mitchell

Barbara Ann Mitchell, 71 went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13th in Jacksonville, FL following a lengthy illness. She was predeceased by her parents, Milton and Betty Heuer, Sr. . Barbara is survived by her husband, Joel Mitchell, Brothers Daniel Dennis (Ann), Milton Heuer, Jr., son Thomas Wedding, Jr. (Stephanie), daughter Pamela Wedding, Grandchildren Ashely, Justin, Lexi, Dylan, Hannah, and Heidi, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Barbara earned her Associate Arts from FJC. She retired after a 33 year career with Blue Cross Blue Shield, and retired again after 10 years with HCA. She and Joel's favorite hobby was time shared at their Santa Fe Lake property. Barbara directed the BCBS variety show, was an avid Florida Gator Fan and served on the board of the Gator Club of Jacksonville. She especially loved time with her grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Monday June 17 at Hardage Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd from 6-8pm. Funeral services will be held at the chapel of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, June 18th. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Parkinsons Research can be made to The UF Fixel Institute. PO 100243, Gainesville, FL 32610.

Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd is serving the family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 14 to June 17, 2019