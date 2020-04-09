Home

Barbara Bevel


1933 - 2020
Barbara Bevel Obituary
Bevel
Barbara Mae Bryant Bevel passed away Friday, April 03, 2020 at the age of 87. Barbara was born on March 05, 1933 in Opelika, AL and lived her adult life in Jacksonville, FL. She was a dental hygienist in the United States Army and was a member of the Womens Army Corps (WAC). She worked for several years as a cosmetologist and retired from the Duval County School Board as an Extended Day Teacher. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Roger Clark Bevel. She is survived by her brothers, Homer O'Neal Bryant, William Morris Plott and Jimmie Lamar Plott; two daughters, Deborah Diane Smith (Lauren) and Cheryl Darlene Stewart (Marcus); two grandchildren, Vicki Smith Schneller (Adam) and Aaron Michael Smith (Kerri); and four great-grandchildren, Haylen Alexis Schneller, Mason Dane Bevel Schneller, Paige Harper Smith and Colt Gabriel Smith.
Graveside services were held at Greenlawn Cemetery, Wednesday, April 08, 2020 at 2pm, Rev. Spencer Harmon officiating. Arrangements and care are under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home at 4300 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207. Please sign the Guestbook at Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
