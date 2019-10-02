Home

Southside United Methodist Chr
3120 Hendricks Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel at Southside United Methodist Church
Barbara Blake Strachan

Barbara Blake Strachan Obituary
Strachan
Barbara Blake Strachan, 86, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. She was a member of Southside United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her 3 children, John W. Blake (wife, Georgia), Kimberly Blake Sporich (husband, Michael) and Susan Blake Curole (husband, James); 3 grandchildren, Clayton Blake Sporich, Tanner Blake Sporich and Bailey Blake Curole; 4 great-grandchildren, Crawford, Copper, Jeb and Graham.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the Chapel at Southside United Methodist Church.
Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019
