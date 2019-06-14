Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Bodeman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Bodeman

Obituary Condolences Bodeman

Barbara Rena Bodeman, formerly of Midlothian, VA, affectionately known as "Mimi" died peacefully in Jacksonville, FL on June 11, 2019, at the age of 84, after medical complications following surgery earlier this year.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Tom; 5 children; Thomas Jr. of Richmond, VA, Marianne Langlois (Elliot) and Barbara Monk (William) of Jacksonville, FL, Jeanne Jambor (Dreamweaver) of Durango, CO and Carol Greer of Midlothian, VA; 6 grandchildren, Elizabeth Langlois Tench of Columbus, OH, Ashley Bodeman of Queens, NY, Trey Langlois of Atlanta, GA, Laura Bodeman of Richmond, VA, Alexandra Monk of Jacksonville, FL and Zachary Greer of Richmond, VA. , and 2 great-granddaughters; Reagan Tench and Kennedy Tench. She is preceded in death by her sister, Helen M. Scally of Richmond, VA/Stamford, CT.

Barbara was born on March 13, 1935, in Queens, NY to Mary Margaret Harris and Joseph E. Grillo. In 1955, she married Tom, and during their 63 years of love and devotion to one another and multiple corporate relocations, they built a community of friends in New York City, Baton Rouge, LA and Richmond, VA. She was a dedicated religious educator and an active member in all the Catholic parishes she served: St. Thomas Moore in Baton Rouge, LA, Saint John Neumann in Powhatan, VA, and Saint Edward the Confessor in Richmond, VA. She graduated with a BS in Literature from Virginia Commonwealth University at the age of 49 and enjoyed a number of interesting work roles including Schumachers in NY, executive administrator for a Louisiana lobbyist and director of public relations for the Virginia Health Care Association.

She was a lifelong caregiver not only for her family but for anyone that crossed her path in need and she always provided compassion and understanding. She was a dedicated supporter of the Ecuador Day Care program at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church.

A mass is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Edward The Confessor Catholic Church at 10:00 am, with inurnment at the Columbarium to follow immediately. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ecuador Day Care c/o St John Neumann, 2480 Batterson Rd., Powhatan, VA 23139 (make checks payable to St John Neumann and indicate Bodeman/Ecuador on the memo line of your check). Email condolences can be sent to the family at [email protected] The family would like to thank the staff at the Northeast Florida Community Hospice for their compassionate care.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 14 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries