Brinkman
Barbara Jean ("Bobbie") Strickland Brinkman, age 88, went home to be with the Lord on April 4, 2020. She was born at home on December 26, 1931, in Jacksonville, FL, where she lived most of her life. She is reunited with her dear parents, whom she has missed these many years apart. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and a friend to many.
She never met a stranger and the minute you entered her house, you felt welcome. She loved her family and made countless memories for us all to cherish. She was happiest when surrounded by her family whether in the mountains of North Carolina or right at home. She spent summers of her youth visiting her cherished cousins in Quincy, Bartow, and Wauchula, being barefoot, playing in the water, going to the theater, drinking Coca Colas, eating watermelon, playing the piano and singing together, and listening to fun and scary stories.
In school, Barbara always loved music and was an active member of the school chorus and glee club. They performed at school functions and even on the radio. She was very proud of her solo performance of "O Holy Night" at a Christmas concert for Lee High School, where she attended and graduated. After school, Barbara worked at various jobs from schools to doctor's offices and the Seaboard Coastline Railroad, where she would meet her husband of nearly 53 years.
Barbara loved talking and laughing with friends and family and was always happiest when entertaining with good food and good company. She treated everyone as a lifelong friend. She was an excellent cook and homemaker and always placed the needs of her family before her own. Barbara had a way of listening to your problems and saying just the right things to comfort you and make you feel better. Your problems were her problems and she shared in your losses and triumphs as though they were hers too. She was very proud of her family and loved them all deeply. Barbara was smart, funny, beautiful, creative and talented, and was an amazing person to know and love.
Barbara loved Easter and making all the holidays special for her family. She loved visiting the beautiful window displays at Kuhn's Florist with her grandchildren, especially at Christmas. She loved Elvis and adored traveling to the mountains any time of year, but she most looked forward to going to North Carolina in the fall to see the leaves, as long as she had her family with her.
She is preceded in death by her parents Evelyn Carlton Strickland and Meady Perry Strickland, sister Jacqueline E. Strickland, and son Jim Brinkman, Jr.
She is survived by her husband Jim Brinkman, children Donna Lawrence (Matt), Janice Beckwith (Barry), Brian Kamer (Barbara), and Keith Brinkman (Sandy), seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and sister Dorothy Patricia Fair (Robert).
No memorial services are planned due to current health concerns, but a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Barbara will be interred at Greenlawn Cemetary at 4300 Beach Blvd in Jacksonville, FL.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020