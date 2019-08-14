|
|
DELL
Barbara A. Dell, age 71, passed away on August 9, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born in Baltimore, MD on February 22, 1948, the daughter of Charles Joseph and Lucille M. (Benkert) Rositzky.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Dell of 38 years. She is survived by John and Sue Dell, Gary & Judy Dell, Vince Dell, Sarah DeRita, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services were held in Maryland.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019