Evans
Barbara Murray Evans passed away on March 25, 2020. She was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida and graduated from Jackson High School and Rollins College. Barbara is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charlie, and brother William Murray (Brenda). She is also survived by three children, Staci Evans Sears (Samuel), Kelli Ann Killgo (Howard), and Charles Evans III (Trisha), and six grandchildren, Jackson Sears, Harrison Killgo, Brandon Sears, Caroline Killgo, Taylor Evans and Amelia Evans.
After graduating from Rollins, Barbara worked as a teacher in the Seminole County School system. She loved the ocean and its beaches (especially those on Amelia Island), traveling the world, reading historic novels, and spending time with her grandchildren. People often described our mom as the "kindest person they had ever met."
A private service will be held in Barbara's memory on Monday, March 30, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020