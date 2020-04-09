|
|
Wolfe
Barbara Helen Drummond Wolfe, 81, passed away in her home on March 28, 2020, after an extended illness. Barbara was born in Jacksonville, FL to Ray and Mary (Mallicote) Drummond. Barbara grew up in Orlando, FL and was a graduate of Edgewater High School. She spent several years working in the Orange County School System, first at Edgewater High School, then at Fern Creek Elementary School. Barbara worked as a library assistant and secretary to the principal. After her children were grown, Barbara worked for the State of Florida, Department of Insurance Investigative Division for over 30 years. She married Bill Wolfe in 1958 and they soon settled in the Merritt Park neighborhood of Orlando. A member of First Presbyterian Church of Maitland, Barbara taught Sunday School to toddlers for many years. A "Mom" to many, Barbara was the epitome of kindness and love, and she loved to laugh. Barbara relocated to Jacksonville after her husband's death and became active at St. Paul's -By-The-Sea Episcopal Church. She lived in Jacksonville for 15 years. She is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, William Henry Wolfe and is survived by her two children Wendy Wolfe (Kelly) of Jacksonville Beach, FL and Douglas D. Wolfe of Coral Springs, FL, her sisters Janice Tyzsko of Casselberry, FL, and Mary Bishop of Meridian, MS, special cousins Jan Severs and Kent Drummond, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at St. Paul's -By-The-Sea Episcopal Church at a later date depending on the course of COVID-19.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020