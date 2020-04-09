Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Helen Drummond Wolfe

Add a Memory
Barbara Helen Drummond Wolfe Obituary
Wolfe
Barbara Helen Drummond Wolfe, 81, passed away in her home on March 28, 2020, after an extended illness. Barbara was born in Jacksonville, FL to Ray and Mary (Mallicote) Drummond. Barbara grew up in Orlando, FL and was a graduate of Edgewater High School. She spent several years working in the Orange County School System, first at Edgewater High School, then at Fern Creek Elementary School. Barbara worked as a library assistant and secretary to the principal. After her children were grown, Barbara worked for the State of Florida, Department of Insurance Investigative Division for over 30 years. She married Bill Wolfe in 1958 and they soon settled in the Merritt Park neighborhood of Orlando. A member of First Presbyterian Church of Maitland, Barbara taught Sunday School to toddlers for many years. A "Mom" to many, Barbara was the epitome of kindness and love, and she loved to laugh. Barbara relocated to Jacksonville after her husband's death and became active at St. Paul's -By-The-Sea Episcopal Church. She lived in Jacksonville for 15 years. She is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, William Henry Wolfe and is survived by her two children Wendy Wolfe (Kelly) of Jacksonville Beach, FL and Douglas D. Wolfe of Coral Springs, FL, her sisters Janice Tyzsko of Casselberry, FL, and Mary Bishop of Meridian, MS, special cousins Jan Severs and Kent Drummond, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at St. Paul's -By-The-Sea Episcopal Church at a later date depending on the course of COVID-19.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -