Humburg
Barbara Jean (Meyers) Humburg, 82 years old, died October 16, 2019 at Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, FL surrounded by family. She was born in Kenosha, WI to the late Milton and Helen Meyers and moved with her husband, Howard and four daughters in 1971 to Jacksonville. In 1998, she retired from Sears-Regency after 23 years as an executive secretary to the store manager. After retirement, she continued her love of reading, going to Disney World with Howard as many times as possible (having been over 100 times), and also enjoying her family and grandkids. Barb is survived by her high school sweetheart of 64 years, Howard H. Humburg; four daughters Terri (Robert) Willis of Apopka, FL; Joann Humburg of Gainesville, FL; Sue (David) Hicks of Valrico, FL; and Sandra (Mark) Duke of Jacksonville. She had 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Daniel Willis and his children, Riley, Ragen and Rorie; Sara (Brandon) Fackler and their son, Theo; Karen Willis; Kayleigh Hicks, Jessica (Tom) Clemente; Allison and Bailey Hicks; Heidi and Gage Duke. She is also survived by her brother Jim (Camille) Meyers of Kenosha, WI and Ft. Myers, FL, sister-in-law Doris (Humburg) Miller of Kenosha, WI and many out-of-state nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by grandsons Nicholas Davis Duke and Daniel Edward Willis, her parents and brother, Ken Meyers of Kenosha.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many.
Visitation will be at 9:30a.m. October 26, 2019, one hour prior to the funeral mass at Assumption Catholic Church, 2403 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville, FL on October 26, 2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Assumption Catholic Church Building Fund would be appreciated.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019