Barbara J. Johnson, age 86, passed away peacefully in Jacksonville, FL, on May 12, 2019, after a long illness.

Born Barbara Joan Rosborough in Newburgh, NY, on April 28, 1933, Barbara was raised in a loving close-knit family. She met and married Andrew L. Johnson in 1951, and began a life-long journey with her soulmate moving around the world as an Air Force spouse. In over 15 moves, she made welcoming homes in Japan, Spain, and all four corners of the United States. With a life-long interest in helping others, she worked as a Red Cross volunteer (a "Grey Lady") at home and overseas, cared for myriad children in a high school nurses office, and for decades served as a clinical assistant in a primary care physician's office in northern Virginia. She loved to sing, and with her beautiful soprano voice travelled the world with her church choir giving concerts in amazing venues to packed audiences. A voracious reader, she routinely had a book open, and for years kept a pulse on world events by scouring the Washington Post daily. Her life was centered on her God and her family, and to her last days she delighted in the exploits of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Despite many challenges including childhood polio and cancer, her outlook remained positive and bright, with an infectious laugh and twinkle in her eye. She lived her faith and looked for the best in people, always offering kind words and encouraging counsel to friends, family, and acquaintances alike.

Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband Andrew of 61 years and is survived by her sister Donna Ludwig (Daniel) and brother Jon Rosborough (Carol); son Douglas W. Johnson MD (Sue); daughter Susan Hoehne (Daniel); son-in-law Ambassador William E. Todd (Ann); grandchildren Danielle Foster (Will), Michael Johnson (Whitney), William Todd (Annie), Christopher Todd (Diezir), John Todd, and Caitlyn Prince (Kyle); and great-grandchildren Evelyn Foster and Liam Foster.

A brief memorial service will be held at the Deermeadows Baptist Church on May 25, 2019 at 11am with Pastor Larry Yarborough presiding, and she will then join Andrew at the Arlington National Cemetery. Donations in remembrance can be made to the Air Force Aid Society or Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.

