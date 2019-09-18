|
Jackson
Barbara Jean Jackson, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on September 17, 2019. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11AM at We're For Jesus House of Prayer, 5000 Main Street North. Mrs. Jackson's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019