Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
We're For Jesus House of Prayer
5000 Main Street North
View Map
Barbara Jackson Obituary
Jackson
Barbara Jean Jackson, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on September 17, 2019. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11AM at We're For Jesus House of Prayer, 5000 Main Street North. Mrs. Jackson's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
