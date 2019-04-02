|
|
RUEFFER
Barbara Jean Reuffer (Pat), 77 of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on March 25, 2019. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1941 to Donald and Judith Hansen.
Pat never met a stranger and leaves behind a multitude of friends and family. After dealing for many years with the effects of Alzheimer's, Pat succumbed to two strokes. She passed away with family around her the beautiful music of Sarah Brightman and Andreas Bocelli singing "Time to say Goodbye"
Pat is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bud Reuffer, Daughter Tammy Reuffer, Son Chris Reuffer (Karen), Brother Donald Hansen (Cheryl), Jane Wolfe (Don), Judy Hansen-Ray (Charlie), and many grandchildren, Sister-in-laws Jo Ann Hansen, Barbara Roberts, and Sue Reuffer. She is preceded in death by both her parents and brother, Philip Ross Hansen.
A memorial service is being planned, but details haven't been confirmed.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 2, 2019