Thebaut
Barbara Jo "Ty" Thebaut, age 94, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Ty was born on August 13, 1926 in Jacksonville, FL. She attended West Riverside Elementary, John Gorrie Junior High, and graduated from Robert E. Lee Senior High School. In 1948, Ty graduated from the College of New Rochelle in New Rochelle, New York. She then returned to Jacksonville and worked at her family's business, Allweather Tire Company until its closing in 1990.
As the fifth generation of her family to be born and raised in Jacksonville, she enjoyed being an active member of the community. Having volunteered and served on the board of many local organizations including the Jacksonville Historical Society, the Junior League of Jacksonville, St. Vincent's Hospital, the Speech and Hearing Clinic of Jacksonville, the Gator Bowl Committee, the Greater Jacksonville Open, and the United Way among many others. Ty was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the National Society of the Colonial Dames, and a parishioner of St. Matthew's and St. Paul's of Riverside Catholic Churches.
Ty rarely turned down an opportunity for adventure and traveled across the United States and to countless countries around the world. She was a devoted friend to many and maintained lasting friendships with those from every stage of her life.
Ty was adored by her family whom she loved abundantly, having always welcomed the familiar faces that knocked on her door. She will be missed dearly, but the imprint of her spirit will never leave the memory of those who were lucky enough to know and love her.
Ty Thebaut is survived by her nieces and nephews she affectionately called "My Nine": Sterling M. Dutton Jr. (Monika); C. Thebaut Dutton (Teresa); Ellen Dutton Chaffin; R. Edward Dutton (Beth); Elizabeth A. Iglesias (Paul); Charles T. Lanahan (Donna); Thomas M. Lanahan; D. Joseph Lanahan III (Margaret); and Brian K. Lanahan; as well as 12 great-nieces and nephews and four great-great-nieces and nephew. Ty was predeceased by her father Charles R. Thebaut Jr. and her mother Josephine Neal Thebaut, as well as her sisters, Sharlie "Sister" Thebaut Dutton and Mary Ellen Thebaut Lanahan.
A visitation and rosary will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32205. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery.
The family looks forward to a joyous gathering of friends and family for a Mass and Celebration of Ty's life which will be held at a later date, due to restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to the St. Vincent's Hospital, 1 Shircliff Way, Jacksonville, FL 32205, or the Jacksonville Historical Society, 314 Palmetto Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205 is serving the family.
