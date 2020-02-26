|
JUDD
Barbara A. Judd a resident of Hertford, North Carolina passed away on February 11, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 AM at Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church, 649 Franklin Street. Mrs. Judd's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 5-8 PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020