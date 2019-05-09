Purvis

Barbara Karen Purvis, 74, of Yulee passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Life Care Center in Hilliard, FL.

Born in Quitman, GA she was a daughter of the late Carol Bryant Moore and Kathryn Spell Moore Passieu.

A longtime resident of Yulee, Mrs. Purvis moved with her family from Valdosta, GA in 1971. She taught school at Yulee Elementary School for 30 years.

She leaves behind her children, Jeffrey Mitchell Purvis of Yulee, FL and Jill Purvis Van Beek of Fernandina Beach, Florida; her brothers, Carol B. Moore, Jr. of St. Mary's, GA; C. J. Passieu, Robert Passieu, sisters Rollene Coley and Tina Knowles, all of Folkston, GA; two grandsons, Timothy Scott Temples of Yulee, FL and Carson Wayne Van Beek of Fernandina Beach, FL; two granddaughters, Emily Purvis Marell and Savannah Taylor Purvis, both of Yulee, FL.

A service to celebrate and remember Mrs. Purvis's life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Yulee United Methodist Church with Rev. Charlie Sward, Pastor, officiating.

Those desiring may remember her with contributions to Yulee United Methodist Church, 86003 Christian Way, Yulee, FL 32097.

OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS.

