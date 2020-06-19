Barbara Little
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Little
Barbara Carol Little, 68, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL was born on December 25, 1951, in Nuremberg, Germany. She passed away on June 5, 2020, in Orange Park, FL.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Lt. Col. William G. King and Emma D. King. She is survived by her husband, Tim Underhill and her 6 siblings: Ginny Rosenthal (Richard) LaGrange, TX; Pat Winship (Jack) Orange Park, FL; Beverly Gleason - Middleburg, FL; Cheri Turner - Fleming Island, FL; Bill King (Anna) Blairsville, GA; and Gerry King (Jean) Middleburg, FL. She loved her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Barbara made many friends while employed at Prudential and Allstate. Barbara enjoyed the beach, concerts, cooking, and her Jacksonville Jaguars. Barbara's three cancer ninjas held a special place in her heart (Lynette, KC, and Eileen). She was an animal lover and cherished her pets. She was always up for an adventure and loved a road trip. She was sweet, very funny, and always kind. She had a loving and forgiving heart. We miss her so much.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to breast cancer research with a focus on TNBC.
A memorial service will be held later this month to celebrate the life of our beautiful sister, aunt, and friend.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C L Page Mortuary Inc
3031 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 353-4434
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved