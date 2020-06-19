Little
Barbara Carol Little, 68, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL was born on December 25, 1951, in Nuremberg, Germany. She passed away on June 5, 2020, in Orange Park, FL.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Lt. Col. William G. King and Emma D. King. She is survived by her husband, Tim Underhill and her 6 siblings: Ginny Rosenthal (Richard) LaGrange, TX; Pat Winship (Jack) Orange Park, FL; Beverly Gleason - Middleburg, FL; Cheri Turner - Fleming Island, FL; Bill King (Anna) Blairsville, GA; and Gerry King (Jean) Middleburg, FL. She loved her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Barbara made many friends while employed at Prudential and Allstate. Barbara enjoyed the beach, concerts, cooking, and her Jacksonville Jaguars. Barbara's three cancer ninjas held a special place in her heart (Lynette, KC, and Eileen). She was an animal lover and cherished her pets. She was always up for an adventure and loved a road trip. She was sweet, very funny, and always kind. She had a loving and forgiving heart. We miss her so much.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to breast cancer research with a focus on TNBC.
A memorial service will be held later this month to celebrate the life of our beautiful sister, aunt, and friend.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Barbara Carol Little, 68, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL was born on December 25, 1951, in Nuremberg, Germany. She passed away on June 5, 2020, in Orange Park, FL.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Lt. Col. William G. King and Emma D. King. She is survived by her husband, Tim Underhill and her 6 siblings: Ginny Rosenthal (Richard) LaGrange, TX; Pat Winship (Jack) Orange Park, FL; Beverly Gleason - Middleburg, FL; Cheri Turner - Fleming Island, FL; Bill King (Anna) Blairsville, GA; and Gerry King (Jean) Middleburg, FL. She loved her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Barbara made many friends while employed at Prudential and Allstate. Barbara enjoyed the beach, concerts, cooking, and her Jacksonville Jaguars. Barbara's three cancer ninjas held a special place in her heart (Lynette, KC, and Eileen). She was an animal lover and cherished her pets. She was always up for an adventure and loved a road trip. She was sweet, very funny, and always kind. She had a loving and forgiving heart. We miss her so much.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to breast cancer research with a focus on TNBC.
A memorial service will be held later this month to celebrate the life of our beautiful sister, aunt, and friend.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.