ZOSEL

Barbara Marie Zosel, age 69, died peacefully on June 7, 2019, in Jacksonville Beach, FL. She was a long-time resident of Palm Valley, FL. Barbara was born on September 8, 1949, to Donald and Henrietta Chatterton in St. Paul, MN. She moved to Palm Valley in 1982 and was a gifted teacher in St. Johns County, primarily at Mill Creek Elementary School. Always a Valley Girl, she enjoyed growing vegetables in her garden, tending to her chickens and bargain hunting at the local garage sales! Barbara was proud of her Italian heritage and loved to cook, especially her homemade ravioli during the holidays, which brought her family and friends together.

Barbara is survived by her four children Aaron Zosel (Butte, Montana,) Christopher Zosel (Jacksonville, FL), Jennifer Zosel (Chicago, IL), Peter Zosel (Wadena, MN) as well as her sister, Jaqueline Price, and brother David Chatterton. She will be missed by her family which includes her loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral mass will be celebrated in her honor in St Paul, MN at a later date.

