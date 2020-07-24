McCall
Barbara McCall of Middleburg, FL, 78, passed away on July 2, 2020.
Barbara was born on June 2, 1942 in Gastonia, NC. She spent her high school years on the swim team and platform diving. She enjoyed all kinds of activities including bowling and church league softball. She also enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, and Bunko games.
Barbara spent 19 years as a VBS director; and a Cub Scout leader. She will be remembered as a loving wife and a wonderful mother of two.
Barbara is survived by her husband of over 60 years, William McCall; son, William Jeffrey McCall; daughter, Suzanne Brisbane; mother, Louise Turner; brother-in-law, Art McCall; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00pm at Clay Hill Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Haven Hospice of Orange Park, FL.
