Goldie Mae Brown (Sawyer), 90, passed away on February 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Goldie was born on March 12, 1929, in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina and was the oldest of eleven children to the late Pluman Elmer Sawyer and Lovie Ellen Beasley. She was a consummate homemaker in every way and a loving and caring wife and mother. She is predeceased by her husband of almost 63 years, John Gerald Brown, Sr. She is survived by their three sons, John Gerald Brown, Jr., Kenneth Paul Brown and Thomas Edward Brown, their daughter, Sandra Gayle Kuhn, 10 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. The family will have visitation services on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 9 – 10 a.m. at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled immediately afterward on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the same location, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Goldie's name to the .
