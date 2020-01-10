|
Powell
Barbara Jean Powell, 85, of Jacksonville, passed from this life on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside in Jacksonville following an extended illness. Born in Jacksonville, Barbara graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She returned to Jacksonville 6 years ago from Palm Coast and prior to that had resided in Palatka. Barbara was a dedicated homemaker and then at the age of 50, enrolled at the St. Augustine Technical School where she received her LPN. She worked several years at the Putnam Memorial Nursing Home in Palatka.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen O. Powell and a son, Russell Dean Brunson Powell. Barbara is survived by daughters, Cindy Powell of Jacksonville and Glenda Langford (David) of St. Cloud, a brother, Barry Mansell (Faith) of Jacksonville, grandchildren, Payton Hinton, Anna Langford, Trent Hinton (Stephanie), Sara Ramirez and Caleb Langford and great-grandchildren, Catie and Charlie.
Graveside services will be at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Palatka Memorial Gardens with Bro. Ricky Bybee officiating. No public visitation is scheduled.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Barbara's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020