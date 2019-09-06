Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Kristal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara R. Kristal

Add a Memory
Barbara R. Kristal Obituary
Kristal
Barbara R. Kristal of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL passed away on August 19, 2019, in Naples, FL after a very short illness. Barbara was born on August 20, 1924, in Malden, MA. She is predeceased by her husband Norman Kristal, who passed in October 2012 and her son Alan Kristal, who passed away earlier this year. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Ann Kristal, of Jacksonville, FL and her brother, Frederick Rabin, of Denver, CO.
Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail North, Naples, FL 34102.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.