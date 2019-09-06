|
|
Kristal
Barbara R. Kristal of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL passed away on August 19, 2019, in Naples, FL after a very short illness. Barbara was born on August 20, 1924, in Malden, MA. She is predeceased by her husband Norman Kristal, who passed in October 2012 and her son Alan Kristal, who passed away earlier this year. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Ann Kristal, of Jacksonville, FL and her brother, Frederick Rabin, of Denver, CO.
Contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail North, Naples, FL 34102.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019