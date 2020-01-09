|
Barbara "Grammie" Sanner Miller of Jacksonville passed away peacefully in her sleep, January 5, 2020. Barbara was born in Cleveland, OH, on July 23, 1926, to Arthur and Edythe Booth. Her mother later remarried and had a sister, Carol Sanner Bucina. She was raised in Cleveland, OH. She attended the University of Wisconsin and was an avid sports supporter. She met and married Robert Wesley Rowe. They had 4 children Robert (Sue), Leslie (Randall), Jeffrey and Phillip (Debbie), 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She worked for many years as a therapist for Palm Beach Medical Group. When she retired, she married Theodore Miller and was with him until his death. She eventually moved to Jacksonville, FL to be near her children and grandchildren. She grew up Episcopalian and had a deep faith in God. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 am at Shepard of the Woods Lutheran Church, 7860 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville FL 32256. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to Hope Children's Home, 11415 Hope International Drive, Tampa, FL 33625
