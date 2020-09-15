1/
Barbara Smith
Barbara W. Smith, 80, former longtime Orange Park resident and current Jacksonville Beach resident, peacefully passed away August 25, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL.
Barbara was born on June 21, 1940, in Gadsden, AL to Frank and Annie Ruth Whitfield. She was married to Raymond Gene Smith for 54 years prior to his death in December 2014.
She was a loving and kind mother, grandmother, and friend. Her pride and joy was her only grandchild, Riley L. Hill. She loved college football, reading, and good southern cooked meals.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Annie, husband, Gene, siblings, Frankie Thomason, Billy Whitfield, and Roy Whitfield. She is survived by her sister Phillis Carroll, daughter Vicki Smith (husband Christopher Ryder) daughter, Terri Hill (Randi Hill), grandson, Riley Hill (wife Brittany Hill) soon to be born great-grandson and cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A small family service will be held later in the fall where Barbara will be placed with Gene in a columbarium niche at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Community Hospice. https://www.communityhospice.com/give/
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com.
Arrangements are under the care of BROADUS-RAINES FUNERAL HOME, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
