Marcoux
Barbara Snyder Marcoux, age 90, passed away on November 18, 2019 in Statesboro, Georgia. Barbara was born on March 24, 1929 in Providence, Rhode Island to George William Durrell, Sr. and Violet Pearl Madden Durrell. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She will be remembered for her love of family, and her love of life. Barbara had many passions in life that her family will always remember fondly. She loved yellow roses, Daisy Duck, all beauty and florals of Hawaiian culture, enjoyed all holidays and was always known to have her home decorated for each and every holiday, and she also enjoyed traveling. Barbara was considered the matriarch of her family, and she will always be remembered for her beautiful spirit and her never ending love for each and every person she touched throughout her life.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, George William Durrell, SR. and Violet Pearl Madden Durrell; her son, Ricky; daughter, Pamela; grandson, Scott; and her siblings George William Durrell, JR., Shirley Lenz, and Beverly Cauley. She is survived by her husband, Walter James Marcoux; her children Cindy Forrest (Glick), Debbie Parmley (Christian), Kathi Cloud (Dale), and Tammi Bice (Aaron); grandchildren Kristie Forrest, Jay Snow, Joshua Parmley, Krista Ray, Tiffany Cloud, Gregory Cloud, Taylor Tiner, Bayli Bice, and Talyn Bice; great-grandchildren Jayden, Joey, and Preston Forrest, Gregory E. Cloud, and BJ Maguire; and her long haired Dachshund, Hevin.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205. The family will receive friends one hour prior beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Memorial Park.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019