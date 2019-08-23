Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hewell & Sons Funeral Home - Southside
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara St. Martin

Add a Memory
Barbara St. Martin Obituary
St. Martin
A Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara Jacobs St. Martin 77, of Jax, FL will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 6320 Bennett Road Jax, FL with Father Michael J. Larkin as celebrant on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10AM. Burial will take place at the Jacksonville National Cemetery following the service at 1:30PM.
Barbara was a loving mother and Grandmother as well as a good cook.
She loved her faith. While travelling with her husband around the country
doing basketball events, the first thing she would ask the clerk as they
checked into the motel was… "Where is the closest Catholic Church?
Barbara will be missed by family and friends, but they are consoled by the
fact of knowing she is in heaven.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband Theodore A. St. Martin of Jax, FL; two sons Wayne (Denise) Langston of Jax, FL and Glen (Linda) Langston of Jax, FL; Seven stepdaughters; Teresa (Robert) Skinner of Jax, FL, Annette (Rick) Nunez of Kirkland, Washington, Linda (Art) Salas, Cheryl St. Martin, Melanie (Lonnie) Kissler, Rosalyn St. Martin and Judy St. Martin all from Bellevue, WA. Four stepsons; Tom (Tamara) St. Martin of Jax, FL, Tim (Vickie) St. Martin of Tieton, WA, Ron (Suzanne) St. Martin of Monroe, WA, Nick (Lisa) St. Martin of Bellevue, WA. She is also survived by her granddaughter Shelby Langston of MacClenny, FL and fifty-three other grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Langston.
A visitation will be held on August 27, 2019 between the hours of 6-8PM at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South Jacksonville, FL 32216. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the Food For The Poor Inc.
Condolences may be left for the family at hewellfuneralhomes.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now