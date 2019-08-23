|
St. Martin
A Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara Jacobs St. Martin 77, of Jax, FL will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 6320 Bennett Road Jax, FL with Father Michael J. Larkin as celebrant on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10AM. Burial will take place at the Jacksonville National Cemetery following the service at 1:30PM.
Barbara was a loving mother and Grandmother as well as a good cook.
She loved her faith. While travelling with her husband around the country
doing basketball events, the first thing she would ask the clerk as they
checked into the motel was… "Where is the closest Catholic Church?
Barbara will be missed by family and friends, but they are consoled by the
fact of knowing she is in heaven.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband Theodore A. St. Martin of Jax, FL; two sons Wayne (Denise) Langston of Jax, FL and Glen (Linda) Langston of Jax, FL; Seven stepdaughters; Teresa (Robert) Skinner of Jax, FL, Annette (Rick) Nunez of Kirkland, Washington, Linda (Art) Salas, Cheryl St. Martin, Melanie (Lonnie) Kissler, Rosalyn St. Martin and Judy St. Martin all from Bellevue, WA. Four stepsons; Tom (Tamara) St. Martin of Jax, FL, Tim (Vickie) St. Martin of Tieton, WA, Ron (Suzanne) St. Martin of Monroe, WA, Nick (Lisa) St. Martin of Bellevue, WA. She is also survived by her granddaughter Shelby Langston of MacClenny, FL and fifty-three other grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Langston.
A visitation will be held on August 27, 2019 between the hours of 6-8PM at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South Jacksonville, FL 32216. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the Food For The Poor Inc.
Condolences may be left for the family at hewellfuneralhomes.com
