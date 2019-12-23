Home

Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
(904) 641-9755
Barbara M. Walsh Stairs, 84, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born in Taunton, MA to the late Joseph J. Walsh & the late I. Marion O'Sullivan Walsh. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ronald W. Stairs and her infant son, Stephen. She was a homemaker and formerly employed by Sandalwood High School, but her greatest love was her family. She is survived by her children and their families; Sharon McDaniel (David) Hiram, GA, Beverly Fowler (Marshall) Jacksonville, FL, Dianne Pile (Ralph) Acworth, GA, Debra Landrum (Shawn), Jacksonville, FL, James Stairs (Michele) Green Cove Springs, FL, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her niece, nephews and their families. Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home & Memory Gardens is serving the family. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Funeral Mass at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 10472 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246 at 11:30am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 with interment at Chapel Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to in her memory.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
