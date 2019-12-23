|
Barbara M. Walsh Stairs, 84, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born in Taunton, MA to the late Joseph J. Walsh & the late I. Marion O'Sullivan Walsh. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ronald W. Stairs and her infant son, Stephen. She was a homemaker and formerly employed by Sandalwood High School, but her greatest love was her family. She is survived by her children and their families; Sharon McDaniel (David) Hiram, GA, Beverly Fowler (Marshall) Jacksonville, FL, Dianne Pile (Ralph) Acworth, GA, Debra Landrum (Shawn), Jacksonville, FL, James Stairs (Michele) Green Cove Springs, FL, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her niece, nephews and their families. Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home & Memory Gardens is serving the family. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Funeral Mass at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 10472 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246 at 11:30am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 with interment at Chapel Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to in her memory.
