Townsend

Barbara Ann Townsend went to be with her Lord on June 19, 2019. She was born in Cambridge, MA to Louis and Adeline Kimball on July 15, 1931. Babs spent her youth living in and around the Boston area, moving to Jacksonville after graduating from college and going to work for The Charter Company. She would soon marry Vernon Townsend Jr., whom she had met several years earlier while on a vacation in Bermuda. Babs then devoted her time to being a wonderful loving wife and mother.

Babs was an active participant in many community and social organizations, including Colonial Dames, Watsonia Garden Circle, Junior League, Bible Study Fellowship and The Florida Yacht Club. For over 50 years she served the Lord through her work and membership at Ortega United Methodist Church.

She is predeceased by her parents and husband of 58 years. She is survived by her children Joye Cassady (Claude), Vernon Townsend III (Jay) and Kim Wills (Barry), grandchildren Ashley Reynoso, Christina Madison, Margie Madison, Austin Townsend, Katie Williams, Meredith Wills, Andrew Wills, great grandchildren Branson Reynoso and Bradley Williams, sister, Jill Sprunt and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2PM in Ortega United Methodist Church, 4807 Roosevelt Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32210

Memorial contributions may be made to Ortega United Methodist Church and Community Hospice and Palliative Care of Northeast Florida.

Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville.

