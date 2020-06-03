WATERS
Barbara A. Waters, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on May 25, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 10 AM at Floradale Faith Temple Holiness Church, 2808 Buckman Street. Mrs. Waters' remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 5-8 PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.