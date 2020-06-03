Barbara Waters
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERS
Barbara A. Waters, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on May 25, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 10 AM at Floradale Faith Temple Holiness Church, 2808 Buckman Street. Mrs. Waters' remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 5-8 PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Floradale Faith Temple Holiness Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved