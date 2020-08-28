West
Barbara Jean West passed peacefully to be with the Lord on August 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL.
Barbara was born on July 8, 1945, in Jacksonville, FL. She is predeceased by her parents LeLand and Lillian Siford, sister; Sylvia Lee Martinez.
Survived by her best friend and the love of her life Roger James Tyson. Over the last 25 years, Barbara always had a twinkle in her eye when she spoke of the love they shared.
Lovingly remembered by her sister Debbra Lenora Fruda; Children; Roy Edward West Jr(Susan), LeLand Scott West, Terri L Adams(John) and Susan Denise Gill. A number of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins.
Barbara loved the Lord and her faith is what gave her the strength to fight as hard as she did. She loved gardening, reading, fishing, and visiting with her family.
A spouse/mother/grandmother/aunt/sister/friend, her love will never die yet live on in the ones she loved.
The family will be holding a private memorial.
At the family's request, please donate to a Diabetes or Kidney Care Foundation of your choosing.
