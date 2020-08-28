1/1
Barbara West
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
West
Barbara Jean West passed peacefully to be with the Lord on August 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL.
Barbara was born on July 8, 1945, in Jacksonville, FL. She is predeceased by her parents LeLand and Lillian Siford, sister; Sylvia Lee Martinez.
Survived by her best friend and the love of her life Roger James Tyson. Over the last 25 years, Barbara always had a twinkle in her eye when she spoke of the love they shared.
Lovingly remembered by her sister Debbra Lenora Fruda; Children; Roy Edward West Jr(Susan), LeLand Scott West, Terri L Adams(John) and Susan Denise Gill. A number of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins.
Barbara loved the Lord and her faith is what gave her the strength to fight as hard as she did. She loved gardening, reading, fishing, and visiting with her family.
A spouse/mother/grandmother/aunt/sister/friend, her love will never die yet live on in the ones she loved.
The family will be holding a private memorial.
At the family's request, please donate to a Diabetes or Kidney Care Foundation of your choosing.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
6940 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
9043463331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved