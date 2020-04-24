|
Stephenson
Barbara Wickham Stephenson, 94, died on April 17th in Atlanta, GA. She was born in Daytona Beach in 1926 and spent most of her life in Jacksonville, FL.
A graduate of Landon High School and Florida State University, Barbara was a member of Alpha Chi Omega. She married Alexander Stephenson in 1948.
A mother of three, she returned to work as a teacher and administrator for several Duval County Public Schools, including San Jose, Beauclerc, and John E. Ford Elementary Schools. Barbara served as principal at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Day School and then was a teacher and administrator at the Episcopal School of Jacksonville until her retirement. She also earned a graduate degree from Jacksonville University and was an instructor in the School of Education. Barbara worked with the National Association of Independent Schools and was a trustee of the Jacksonville Library Board from 1973 to 1982. She was a former president and longtime supporter of the Friends of the Public Library. In retirement, she enjoyed gardening, boating with Al, and the company of their many cats. She was a voracious reader, frequenting the San Marco Library and keeping a list of the hundreds of books (mainly mysteries) she read each year.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alexander
Basil Stephenson, her parents Harry E. and Louise
Jones Wickham, and her older brothers Harry E.
Wickham, Jr. and 2nd Lt Charles Ray Wickham
(Army Air Corps).
Survivors include her sons Capt Robert A.
Stephenson (USN Ret.)(Sharon) of Kailua, HI,
Dr. James E. Stephenson (Emelia) of Greenville, SC,
and William L. Stephenson (Sharon) of Atlanta, GA.
She is also survived by her grandchildren:
Alexander Morgan Billingsley Stephenson, Sally
Wickham Stephenson, Mary Kimmey Ware, and
Caroline Coryell Stephenson, and great-grandchildren:
Charles Stephen Ware III and Elizabeth Jane Ware.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made as a Memorial Gift to Episcopal School of Jacksonville or as a Tribute Donation to the Jacksonville Public Library Foundation.
No plans for services have been announced at this time.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Memory Unit at Atria Buckhead for their care.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020