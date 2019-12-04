|
Wilks
Barbara "Carol" Wilks passed peacefully in her sleep early morning December 3, 2019. Carol was a single Mom with a big heart. She was a retired Lt Commander in the US Navy. She was a fun-loving extrovert who didn't mind voicing her thoughts. She was a former President of the Jacksonville Chapter of PFLAG (Parents, Friends, and Family of Lesbians and Gays). She will be greatly missed by two Daughters, Kim DeMarre-Gipson and Misty Burbridge. In lieu of flowers please donate to the National Humane Society.
