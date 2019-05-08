WHITTENTON

On Thursday, May 2nd, 2019, Barrie "Budget" Coxe Whittenton passed away due to complications of organ failure, surrounded by friends and family.

Budget was born on June 5, 1963, and followed her lifelong passion of helping others by becoming a nurse. She worked for St. Vincent's and then Baptist Health for over 30 years.

Budget was an avid adventurer and social butterfly. She had recently completed a whitewater rafting and hang gliding trips with friends and was looking forward to a Mercy Me concert last weekend.

Budget is survived by her three kids, Nathanael Christian Whittenton (25), Caitlin Hope Whittenton (23), and Taylor Brooke Whittenton (23). She also leaves behind her father Walter Coxe and ex-husband Gary Dean Whittenton.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1:00 at Fruit Cove Baptist Church. A second ceremony will also be provided at 2:00 at Westminster Woods. Per her wishes, her ashes will be spread over Bull Sluice Rapids in the coming weeks.

