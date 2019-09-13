|
|
Coleman
Beatrice Williams Coleman, age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at home. She was born on February 21, 1933 in Webster, FL to "Big John" and Roxanne Price Williams. Their union brought forth 12 children of which Beatrice was the youngest all of which have preceded her in death. Beatrice graduated from Stanton High School in 1951 and went on to Florida Junior College where she earned an AA degree in nursing. That led her to enjoy a 26-year career in the medical field, most of which were at St. Vincent's where she made many life-long friends. Beatrice was known for her quick humor, love of life and family. Her union with Maxie L. Coleman, Sr. produced three loving sons, Maxie, Jr. (deceased), Gregory, and Errol. She was the proud grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of 11. She is also survived by two step-daughters, Deborah Newton and Gladys DeClouet as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, and their offspring mostly residing in Jacksonville, and her second home where she spent her formative years, Starke, FL. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Beatrice's loving and supportive church, Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, 225 East Duval Street, downtown Jacksonville. Viewing of the body will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Written condolences may be sent to 9644 Flechette Ave., Jacksonville, Fl. 32208.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019