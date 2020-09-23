Otstott
Beatrice Faye Otstott, 71, of Miami, FL died on September 9th, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 13th, 1949, in Miami, FL, the daughter of the late Marcus and Inez Neeman. She is survived by her husband Charles Otstott; daughter and son-in-law Shannon and Jonathan Beckham; daughter Alison Kiley; son Douglas Otstott; grandchildren Will, Cole, and Kiley; and brother Billy.
A small memorial service will be held at the family Jacksonville home on Saturday, September 26.
