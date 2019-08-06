|
Schaffer
Beatrice Irene Jones Schaffer was born on July 26, 1912, and died August 6, 2019 at the age of 107. She was the daughter of Laura Roseberry Jones and Harry Jones and preceded in death by her sisters Alma, and May, and her brother Kenneth. Following Bea's graduation from St. Luke's Nursing School in Bethlehem, PA she proudly served as an Army nurse during WWII in Normandy, France after the invasion and then at the American Hospital in Paris.
Upon returning to the states, Bea married the love of her life, Dr. Edward "Jake" Schaffer in 1947, whom she met in nursing school before the war. During the war, Jake served in the 101St Airborne which played an iconic role in the Battle of the Bulge.
Jake and Bea opened a practice in Worthington, PA where their only child Susan Elizabeth was born. The family moved to Orlando in order for Jake to go back to school to study Pathology. In 1968, they moved again to Jacksonville, FL when Jake was offered a job at Methodist Hospital, and they were introduced to Stuart Hills, their investment advisor extraordinaire.
Upon their retirement, Jake and Bea moved to Atlantic Beach, FL where Bea enjoyed antiquing, playing bridge and baking. After Jake's death 2004, Bea continued to enjoy a quiet life visiting with friends at her Atlantic Beach home. In the past six months, Bea was blessed to be surrounded by a host of loving caregivers from Right at Home, including Nana Ndangwa, Lynn Donaldson, Kim Lewis, Tyesha Blocker, Jamie Hawley, and Sharena Hall. In addition, her dear friends Debbie Caltrider, George Kruer, Leslie Elliott, Kitty Davila, Doris Funari, and Carol always kept an eye out for her and filled her life with love.
She leaves behind her daughter, Susan of Harlingen, TX, sister-in-law Evelyn and her family, many nieces, nephews and her very good friends Dr. Duke Scott, his wife Kathy, and daughters Kim and Debbie
A gathering will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home 3600 Third St. S. Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019