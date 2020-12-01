1/1
Beatrice Sehl
SEHL
Beatrice Anne Sehl age 67 passed away on Tuesday November 24, 2020. Anne was born on January 22, 1953 in Newport Rhode Island to Robert and Mary Sehl. Anne is survived by her three children Steven (Christine), Nancy (Robert), and Richard. Anne's eight grandchildren which she loved dearly Kayne, Ava, Megan, Hannah, Cole, Kai, Mark and Lauren. Anne has four surviving siblings, Rose, Robert (Sheila), Edward (Lynn), and Theresa (Belinda). She also has numerous nieces and nephews. Anne will be missed dearly.
Please see https://www.corey-kerlin.com/ for further information regarding Anne's Memorial Service
Published in Florida Times-Union from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
December 1, 2020
Anne was such a great friend. She was an active member of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 3106 in Jacksonville until she retired with AT&T/BellSouth. She had a generous spirit and loved helping others. She will be greatly missed. Rest In peace dear friend.
Cathi Puckhaber
Friend
